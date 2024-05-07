This Remote Canadian Retreat Is Perfect for a Homeowner Who Just Wants to Be Left Alone in Nature

Lot 9-7080 Glenfir Road in Naramata, British Columbia, is currently listed at $2,737,226 by Natalie Benedet and Scott Ross at Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

Award-winning Omar Gandhi Architects envisioned this remote escape to integrate modern architecture with the rugged terrain of British Columbia. Located above Okanagan Lake, this property is nestled high in the mountains in a position that dually protects it and showcases the view.

Inspired by the resilience of the local mountain beetle, the structure stands as a testament to form and function. The lower level, encased in weathering Cor-Ten steel, blends into the rocky backdrop. Ascend the steel staircase to an inviting living space, cocooned in fire-resistant shou sugi ban siding.