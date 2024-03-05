SubscribeSign In
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2MView 8 Photos

In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M

The sleek interiors, wine wall, and outdoor kitchen of this home prove sometimes it’s better to start from scratch.
Text by
Presented by
View 8 Photos

8107 E Vía Del Futuro in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,000,000 by Zoya Pedenko at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Nestled in McCormick Ranch, this residence offers an oversized lot with  views of Camelback Mountain. Amenities include an open floor plan, oversized covered patio, infinity pool, chef’s kitchen, climate-controlled wine wall, clerestory windows, full outdoor kitchen with grill and wine refrigerator, multi-panel sliding disappearing door, fire pits, and more. 

Designed and built by Craydl (formerly Palms Up Design House), the emphasis is on function and respite. The home was completely rebuilt with new framing and a roof (only the garage was kept) in a crisp, contemporary transformation. 

Listing Details  

Bedrooms: 3 

Baths: 2 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1974 

Square Feet: 2,554 

Plot Size: 0.26 acres

In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 1 of 7 -
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 2 of 7 -
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 3 of 7 -
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 4 of 7 -
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 5 of 7 -
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 6 of 7 -
In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M - Photo 7 of 7 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.