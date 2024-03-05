In Scottsdale, a Full Contemporary Remodel Asks $2M

8107 E Vía Del Futuro in Scottsdale, Arizona, is currently listed at $2,000,000 by Zoya Pedenko at Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Nestled in McCormick Ranch, this residence offers an oversized lot with views of Camelback Mountain. Amenities include an open floor plan, oversized covered patio, infinity pool, chef’s kitchen, climate-controlled wine wall, clerestory windows, full outdoor kitchen with grill and wine refrigerator, multi-panel sliding disappearing door, fire pits, and more.

Designed and built by Craydl (formerly Palms Up Design House), the emphasis is on function and respite. The home was completely rebuilt with new framing and a roof (only the garage was kept) in a crisp, contemporary transformation.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 1974

Square Feet: 2,554

Plot Size: 0.26 acres