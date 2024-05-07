SubscribeSign In
A Spectacular Mountain Estate With Views of Lake Coeur d’Alene Asks $7.9M

Did we mention the heated driveway?
2766 S Helen Drive in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently listed at $7,950,000 by Lea Williams at Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty.

Channeling the great outdoors with views of Lake Couer D’Arlene, this home in the gated community of Syringa Heights spans 8,600 square feet, including 2,400 square feet of heated decks and an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.

Inside, find five bedroom suites—including two main-floor primaries—along with six and a half bathrooms and a spacious six-car garage. The home is also equipped with a myriad of amenities like a yoga room, gym, two offices, a dog wash station, a caretaker suite with separate entrance, smart home technology, and even a heated driveway. 

Creature comforts continue with radiant floor heating, UV tinted windows, remote blinds, and seven fireplaces. The lower level offers versatility with a full kitchen, second laundry room, and separate entrance. 

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 5 

Baths: 6 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2021 

Square Feet: 8,612 

Plot Size: 2.11 acres 

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Real Estate

