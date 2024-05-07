A Spectacular Mountain Estate With Views of Lake Coeur d’Alene Asks $7.9M

2766 S Helen Drive in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is currently listed at $7,950,000 by Lea Williams at Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty.

Channeling the great outdoors with views of Lake Couer D’Arlene, this home in the gated community of Syringa Heights spans 8,600 square feet, including 2,400 square feet of heated decks and an outdoor kitchen with pizza oven.

Inside, find five bedroom suites—including two main-floor primaries—along with six and a half bathrooms and a spacious six-car garage. The home is also equipped with a myriad of amenities like a yoga room, gym, two offices, a dog wash station, a caretaker suite with separate entrance, smart home technology, and even a heated driveway.