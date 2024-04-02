You’ll Never Run Out of Things to Do in This Truckee Estate, Asking $4.5M

18281 La Mirada Road in Truckee, California, is currently listed at $4,495,000 by Breck Overall of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty.

Juniper Creek Estate is comprised of 20 acres nestled in a forested bowl beneath Martis Peak in lower Juniper Creek Ranch, just 20 minutes from downtown Truckee and 30 minutes from the Reno Airport. Secluded from the hustle of resort crowds, the estate is a private and peaceful mountain sanctuary with unobstructed forest and mountain views.

With natural finishes and quality craftsmanship, the home was designed to stand the test of time. Modern finishes in stone, wood, and glass create warm and comforting rooms that bring the outside in, while high ceilings and expansive windows wash the spaces with natural light.

Completed in 2021, the home offers 5,208 square feet of combined living space, with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The 3,652-square-foot main house is home to a grand great room, a large and spacious kitchen, a dining room with wine storage, five bedrooms, and four and a half baths. The adjacent 1,556-square-foot "barn" has its own great room, kitchen, den, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

No mountain retreat is complete without inviting outdoor spaces to entertain or curl up with a book. Here, you will find porches and patios aplenty, with a heated and covered outdoor kitchen, dining and living area, two outdoor fire pits, hot tubs, a sauna, sports court, and play structure. In addition to the spacious three-car garage of the main house, there is a 2,152-square-foot sports garage with two RV hook-ups and two dump stations, plus storage for mountain gear, a large boat, multiple cars, or a creative combo use.

The property comes complete with a host of amenities like hydronic heated floors, whole-house generators, a security system, extensive landscaping with five acres of forest management in a fire-wise community, and a private paved driveway.

Topping it off is access to multiple kinds of recreation for every season. The property is located in the backcountry on the outskirts of Truckee and Tahoe’s North Shore where you can ski, hike, bike, swim, and paddle to your heart’s content on your own private property and in the surrounding national forest.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 7

Baths: 5 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2021

Square Feet: 5,208

Plot Size: 20.02 acres