This $9M Home in Carmel-by-the-Sea Comes With Its Own Observation Deck

Scenic 6 SW of Ocean Avenue in Carmel, California, is currently listed at $9,000,000 by Jessica Canning and Michael Canning at Sotheby's International Realty – Carmel Brokerage.

This striking example of modernist architecture is quietly nestled on the west side, overlooking the world famous Carmel Beach. This landmark residence is one of two exclusive homes designed by architect John Thodos and spans 1,992 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior is a stunning display of glass, wood paneling, and industrial elements.

Reflective of Thodos’s penchant for merging interior and exterior spaces, the living, dining, and kitchen areas have an expansive 180-degree views of the Pacific Ocean. Downstairs, bedrooms exude comfort and tranquility, while a bonus room on the main level adds versatility to the living space. Find unobstructed views on the rooftop deck from Pebble Beach to Point Lobos, creating a personal haven for stargazing, relaxation, and gatherings.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full

Year Built: 1999

Square Feet: 1,992

Plot Size: 0.09 acres



