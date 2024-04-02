Subscribe now to get The Money Issue and save 20% with promo code REALBUDGETS
In Rio de Janeiro, a Lush Contemporary Gem With Ocean Views Seeks $3.3M

This home boasts equal parts forest and beautiful beach.
Armacao Dos Buzios in Rio de Janeiro, is currently listed at $3,413,655 by Mauro Maidantchik at Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty.

Overlooking Ferradura Beach and the sea, this home was designed by the owners, who just happen to be internationally award-winning architects. Embodying contemporary architecture with lush landscaping, the residence embraces indoor/outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling glass that opens up to a deck and courtyard. The home is just a few steps from the best beaches in Búzios, while offering complete privacy.

Pass through a shaded pergola with a fountain and waterfalls to step into a spacious living area. The dining room features a bar overlooking the palm tree-lined infinity pool, framing the view of the bay and the sunset. Private quarters consist of five suites, all with private bathrooms and terrace access overlooking the ocean. Entertain indoors and out with a barbecue for 12 people. 

Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

