Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M
1948 7th Ave. W in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed at $4,700,000 by Anton K. Alexander at Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.
Designed by AIA award-winning architect Eric Cobb, this Queen Anne home is marked by an abundance of natural light and Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Steel, glass, and organic materials span three levels with multiple terraces and a large, private back yard.
Inside, an open plan offers functionality and a sense of coziness: A chef’s kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances extends into the dining area and great room with a sitting area and fireplace.
With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, the home has plenty of space to roam, rest, and indulge. Completing the property is a two-car garage, media and fitness rooms, as well as a 2,000 bottle wine room.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3 full, 1 partial
Year Built: 1969
Square Feet: 4,360
Plot Size: 0.12 acres
