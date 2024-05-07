SubscribeSign In
Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7MView 6 Photos

Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M

Amenities include dedicated rooms for media, fitness, and wine.
Text by
Presented by
View 6 Photos

1948 7th Ave. W in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed at $4,700,000 by Anton K. Alexander at Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.

Designed by AIA award-winning architect Eric Cobb, this Queen Anne home is marked by an abundance of natural light and Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Steel, glass, and organic materials span three levels with multiple terraces and a large, private back yard. 

Inside, an open plan offers functionality and a sense of coziness: A chef’s kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances extends into the dining area and great room with a sitting area and fireplace. 

With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, the home has plenty of space to roam, rest, and indulge. Completing the property is a two-car garage, media and fitness rooms, as well as a 2,000 bottle wine room.

Listing Details 

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial 

Year Built: 1969 

Square Feet: 4,360 

Plot Size: 0.12 acres

Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M - Photo 1 of 5 -


Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M - Photo 2 of 5 -


Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M - Photo 3 of 5 -


Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M - Photo 4 of 5 -


Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M - Photo 5 of 5 -
Jen Woo
Dwell Contributor
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.