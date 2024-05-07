Take in Views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains From This Seattle Home Listed for $4.7M

1948 7th Ave. W in Seattle, Washington, is currently listed at $4,700,000 by Anton K. Alexander at Realogics Sotheby's International Realty.

Designed by AIA award-winning architect Eric Cobb, this Queen Anne home is marked by an abundance of natural light and Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Steel, glass, and organic materials span three levels with multiple terraces and a large, private back yard.

Inside, an open plan offers functionality and a sense of coziness: A chef’s kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances extends into the dining area and great room with a sitting area and fireplace.