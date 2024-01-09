Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

6 Cabarita Road in Sydney, New South Wales is currently listed at price upon request by Michael Pallier and Harriet France at Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.

This lavish northeast-facing home sits directly on an irreplaceable setting with deepwater frontage and vistas across Pittwater and Careel Bay. Built in 2011, the home was recreated in 2021 with double-height ceilings, extensive glazing, and walnut cabinetry under the guidance of architect Rob Burton.

Ideal for entertaining, there are expansive living and dining areas, a media room, billiards room with commercial-style bar, covered terrace, outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, and limestone paved pool terraces.

Those that like to cook will appreciate the Corian countertops, Wolf range, double oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and butler’s pantry. The private areas of the home consist of three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a whole floor primary suite with office.

Additional amenities include a boatshed, jetty, deepwater mooring, gym with bathroom, sauna, workshop, double carport, home automation, and more.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 5 full

Year Built: 2011

Square Feet: 17,394