Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches
6 Cabarita Road in Sydney, New South Wales is currently listed at price upon request by Michael Pallier and Harriet France at Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.
This lavish northeast-facing home sits directly on an irreplaceable setting with deepwater frontage and vistas across Pittwater and Careel Bay. Built in 2011, the home was recreated in 2021 with double-height ceilings, extensive glazing, and walnut cabinetry under the guidance of architect Rob Burton.
Ideal for entertaining, there are expansive living and dining areas, a media room, billiards room with commercial-style bar, covered terrace, outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, and limestone paved pool terraces.
Those that like to cook will appreciate the Corian countertops, Wolf range, double oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and butler’s pantry. The private areas of the home consist of three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a whole floor primary suite with office.
Additional amenities include a boatshed, jetty, deepwater mooring, gym with bathroom, sauna, workshop, double carport, home automation, and more.
Listing Details
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 5 full
Year Built: 2011
Square Feet: 17,394
