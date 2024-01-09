Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern BeachesView 5 Photos

Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

With an infinity pool and commercial-style bar, you’ll never want to leave this resort-style home.
Text by
Presented by
View 5 Photos

6 Cabarita Road in Sydney, New South Wales is currently listed at price upon request by Michael Pallier and Harriet France at Sydney Sotheby’s International Realty.

This lavish northeast-facing home sits directly on an irreplaceable setting with deepwater frontage and vistas across Pittwater and Careel Bay. Built in 2011, the home was recreated in 2021 with double-height ceilings, extensive glazing, and walnut cabinetry under the guidance of architect Rob Burton. 

Ideal for entertaining, there are expansive living and dining areas, a media room, billiards room with commercial-style bar, covered terrace, outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, and limestone paved pool terraces.

Those that like to cook will appreciate the Corian countertops, Wolf range, double oven, Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer, and butler’s pantry. The private areas of the home consist of three bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and a whole floor primary suite with office. 

Additional amenities include a boatshed, jetty, deepwater mooring, gym with bathroom, sauna, workshop, double carport, home automation, and more.

Listing Details   

Bedrooms: 5   

Baths: 5 full

Year Built: 2011

Square Feet: 17,394

Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches - Photo 1 of 4 -


Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches - Photo 2 of 4 -


Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches - Photo 3 of 4 -


Step Inside This Breathtaking Estate for Sale on Sydney’s Northern Beaches - Photo 4 of 4 -
Jen Woo
Founder of Rogue Habits, Jen is usually writing, wandering, or eating; chasing her insatiable lust for noodles, travel, and design. Catch her romping in the redwoods with #adognamedyogi at @jen_woo.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.