In Nashville, a Brand New Brick Home Asks $1.7M

821 Dewees Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, is currently listed at $1,700,000 by Sunshine Weaver at Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.

This new Nashville build is charming as ever with lovely details like live-edge wood accents and designer lighting. It spans four bedrooms with an optional fifth bedroom or office.

The formal dining room has a hidden passthrough door to the pantry and kitchen. The open-concept plan includes a living room with custom-finished gas fireplace, as well as a kitchen with an eight-burner gas stove and double oven by Fisher & Paykel, a custom vent hood and 48-foot clean air intake, an enormous refrigerator and freezer, and a wet bar with wine fridge and second sink.

Away from all the noise is the primary bedroom and bathroom, complete with a separate shower and deep soaking tub. Downstairs find a media room with a projector, beer fridge, and ice maker.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4 full

Year Built: 2022

Square Feet: 4,474

Plot Size: 0.21 acres