This Strikingly Rectangular Residence in Toronto Asks $5.5M

11 North Drive in Toronto, Ontario is currently listed at $5,554,815 by Christian Vermast and Paul Manager at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

Designed by the architect-owner to celebrate the surrounding treed landscape, this three-level residence is discreet, angular, functional, and generously open to the outdoors with massive stretches of glass. Inside, you’ll find an open layout with defined spaces alongside a rich palette of natural materials like honed limestone and white oak.

Find soaring two-story ceilings in the great room, and integrated appliances in the large eat-in kitchen. Or, head up the dramatic dual staircase to the private quarters that features four bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms.

The lower level serves as a dual recreation and wellness space with a home cinema, game room, wine cellar and gym. There’s also a fifth bedroom and bathroom with walk-out access to the back garden and pool.

The back garden with a saltwater pool is a private paradise immersed in trees. Completing the space is the pool cabana with outdoor kitchen and bar, bathroom, and mechanical room.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 5 full, 2 partial

Square Feet: 8,056

Plot Size: 0.39 acres