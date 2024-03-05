A Sprawling Las Vegas Home That Feels Straight Out of a Bond Movie Seeks $18.5M

1526 Dragon Crest Ave in Henderson, Nevada, is currently listed at $18,500,000 by Natalie Harris at Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty.

"Albatros" is tucked in a private cul-de-sac at the top of the double gated Dragon’s Reserve in MacDonald Highlands. Enter this custom Blue Heron home and take flight with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, mountains, and city. The home sprawls over 10,067 square feet, with a spacious and functional seven-bedroom and eight-bathroom floor plan depending on your needs.

Find luxe details like 30-foot ceilings, indoor water features, 23-foot motorized pocket sliding doors, and heated floors. The chef's kitchen includes a butler’s pantry, a 20-foot-long island that is half black granite and half white marble, a sprawling porcelain tile backsplash, and top-of the-line finishes and appliances.

A modern open floor plan offers a huge living room area, ideal for entertaining, family gatherings, or romantic evenings—all with a perfectly centered backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip. Take in views of Resorts World, Fontainebleau, the High Roller, and the whimsical visuals of the MSG Sphere.

The home boasts sensual but sophisticated features like the hidden primary suite (accessed via the wave of the hand) with private outdoor shower, cabana, and spa.

Channeling indoor/outdoor living, sliders opens out to a private oasis with a 2,000-square-foot-plus infinity pool alongside a spa and outdoor kitchen. Create an at-home gym or side-by-side glass offices with the extra bedrooms if you only need four of the seven.

The home even comes complete with all the perks of country club living with amenities like a championship golf course, bar, restaurant, gym, tennis court, pickle ball, pool, and more.

Listing Details

Bedrooms: 7

Baths: 7 full, 1 partial

Year Built: 2021

Square Feet: 10,067

Plot Size: 0.59 acres