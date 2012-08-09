Soren Tables by Refuge

This pair of end tables is a particular favorite from a new collection by French furniture company Refuge: sandy-stained natural oak shaped into drums, with layers subtracted from the middle.* Refuge makes its clean yet earthy range of furniture—mostly pale wood, white fur, and gray upholstery—in Megève, located in the Savoie region near Switzerland (hence that upscale chalet vibe).

The Soren costs $1425 for the taller version and $1225 for the short; both are available exclusively at the ALT For Living showroom in New York. Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample *Don't overthink it, but don't these volumes recall high-school calculus? Quick! Figure out the cubic volume of a solid rotated around a parabola, minus four central voids cut out of the center.