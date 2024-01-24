Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
This $4.8M San Francisco Home Comes With a Guesthouse and a Secret Garden

The revamped 1906 property includes a two dwellings connected by a wild backyard.
Text by
Location: 965-967 Natoma Street, San Francisco, California

Price: $4,800,000

Year Built: 1906

Footprint: 3,475 square feet (five bedrooms, five baths)

From the Agent: "A majestic compound of two historic buildings is now on the market in San Francisco. Representing a powerful lure to creative souls, this city estate will serve those who crave the natural world and city centrality in equal measure. With a powerful history from earthquake shelters to pipe organ manufacture to ecstatic bath house and antiques import, the rich provenance, and the rustic elegance of this place results from the devotion of hands and minds. With serene, beautifully articulated water elements at its urban heart, the home is a lush world of pure wonder. These two well-appointed dwellings offer a divine retreat, as well as potential for large-scale entertaining."

Each house has its own entrance and private one-car garage.

The main residence features an open floor plan, complete with exposed beams, refinished hardwood floors, and tall windows facing the rear garden.

Three light-filled bedrooms await on the upper level, in addition to a remodeled bath.

The detached, one-bedroom guesthouse is smaller in size but comes full equipped. "These two buildings could offer a unique setting for creatives," notes the agent.

965-967 Natoma Street in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $4,800,000 by Wendy Storch of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage. 

