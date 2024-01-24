This $4.8M San Francisco Home Comes With a Guesthouse and a Secret Garden
Location: 965-967 Natoma Street, San Francisco, California
Price: $4,800,000
Year Built: 1906
Footprint: 3,475 square feet (five bedrooms, five baths)
From the Agent: "A majestic compound of two historic buildings is now on the market in San Francisco. Representing a powerful lure to creative souls, this city estate will serve those who crave the natural world and city centrality in equal measure. With a powerful history from earthquake shelters to pipe organ manufacture to ecstatic bath house and antiques import, the rich provenance, and the rustic elegance of this place results from the devotion of hands and minds. With serene, beautifully articulated water elements at its urban heart, the home is a lush world of pure wonder. These two well-appointed dwellings offer a divine retreat, as well as potential for large-scale entertaining."
965-967 Natoma Street in San Francisco, California, is currently listed for $4,800,000 by Wendy Storch of Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage.
