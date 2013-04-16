Solid Table from Normann Copenhagen
View Photos

Solid Table from Normann Copenhagen

Add to
Like
Share
By Diana Budds
Back in 2012, we reported on a marble-and-elm table by Norwegian designer Lars Beller Fjetland. At the time, he was just finishing up school at the Bergen National Academy of the Arts and exhibited his work with other students in the Greenhouse section. Since then, the prototype has been picked up by Normann Copenhagen and was released at the 2013 Milan Furniture Fair. The piece is now available from normann-copenhagen.com.

Often using found materials, Fjetland creates designs that have a very refined sensibility and an emphasis on craft. His Japan- and Nordic-inspired Solid table held together by pegs and the weight of the Cararra marble slab used as a table top is a nod to traditional furniture making techniques. Here's what Fjetland told us about the concept: "I believe that the Nordic crafting culture has a lot in common with the Japanese crafting culture. We both share a common respect, knowledge and passion in our native materials."

Here's a detail of the table. It's held together by the weight of the marble slab used as a top. &quot;I wanted to keep the construction as clean and simple as possible so I looked into traditional joints used in basic carpentry,&quot; says Fjetland. &quot;It might sound silly, but one of the key attributes of stone is that it’s rather heavy. I used the weight of the tabletop to lock the whole construction. The wooden pegs keep the stone in place and they are also prevent the solid wood flanges from getting deformed by humidity.&quot;

Here's a detail of the table. It's held together by the weight of the marble slab used as a top. "I wanted to keep the construction as clean and simple as possible so I looked into traditional joints used in basic carpentry," says Fjetland. "It might sound silly, but one of the key attributes of stone is that it’s rather heavy. I used the weight of the tabletop to lock the whole construction. The wooden pegs keep the stone in place and they are also prevent the solid wood flanges from getting deformed by humidity."

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Solid Table from Normann Copenhagen - Photo 2 of 2 -

It's been a busy year for Fjetland as his cork-topped Drifted stool was put into production by Discipline. We can't wait to see what's next from him! For more on his work, and that of other rising design stars, pick up a copy of our Global Style issue.