Solid Table from Normann Copenhagen
Often using found materials, Fjetland creates designs that have a very refined sensibility and an emphasis on craft. His Japan- and Nordic-inspired Solid table held together by pegs and the weight of the Cararra marble slab used as a table top is a nod to traditional furniture making techniques. Here's what Fjetland told us about the concept: "I believe that the Nordic crafting culture has a lot in common with the Japanese crafting culture. We both share a common respect, knowledge and passion in our native materials."
It's been a busy year for Fjetland as his cork-topped Drifted stool was put into production by Discipline. We can't wait to see what's next from him! For more on his work, and that of other rising design stars, pick up a copy of our Global Style issue.