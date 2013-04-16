Solid Table from Normann Copenhagen

Here's a detail of the table. It's held together by the weight of the marble slab used as a top. "I wanted to keep the construction as clean and simple as possible so I looked into traditional joints used in basic carpentry," says Fjetland. "It might sound silly, but one of the key attributes of stone is that it’s rather heavy. I used the weight of the tabletop to lock the whole construction. The wooden pegs keep the stone in place and they are also prevent the solid wood flanges from getting deformed by humidity."