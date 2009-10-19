View Photos
Solar Decathlon Virtual Tours
Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt –
Though I couldn’t make it out to Washington, DC, this weekend to see the final days of the Solar Decathlon—which wrapped up yesterday with Team Germany the winner—I have been whiling away the hours taking these virtual tours of the houses entered in the competition.
Congratulations to Team Germany for taking the prize, as well as the individual prizes in the Comfort Zone and Net Metering contests. To wander around their design just click here, and for Illinois, one of the runners up, just click here. I’m also a fan of Ohio State’s Sea Ranch-y joint, clad in timber and outfitted with sail-like solar arrays. Good work, teams.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.