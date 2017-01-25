Renzo Piano Building Workshop Brings a New Residential Destination to Soho
Though Renzo Piano Building Workshop is known for creating impeccable commercial structures, their internationally acclaimed expertise made them the right team for the job to envision and build 565 Broome Street. The dual glass towers of the 30-story building will rise to 290 feet and will house living quarters ranging from studios costing $1 million to full-floor homes priced at around $20 million.
RPBW’s Project Architect Toby Stewart told us that the design process began in 2014 and took about two years to complete. With construction beginning last spring, it’s planned to be ready for residents to move in at the end of 2018.
When the design team began the project, they decided to focus on scale, tactility, materials, and dimensional design. Stewart explained, "It’s all about the details and how the materials come together." He continued, "All-glass buildings can sometimes appear corporate, which we wanted to avoid. We achieved this by reducing the size of the mullions and by making smaller apertures. We created a softer feel by breaking up the planes at the corners with large, curved glass."
The interiors are being designed by the Parisian firm RDAI, who worked closely with the architectural team. Stewart pointed out, "It’s important for us to have a close collaboration and understanding of the materials between inside and out. The facade and the interiors should speak to each other." To keep the design simple and honest, they'll be utilizing straightforward details and real, neutral materials—including white oak, limestone, Calacatta marble, and light gray lava stone.
With plans to open to the public at the end of 2018, sales for the residences began in September 2016.
Visit the development's website to learn more about how you can make 565 Broome Street your new home.