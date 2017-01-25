Renzo Piano Building Workshop Brings a New Residential Destination to Soho

Though Renzo Piano Building Workshop is known for creating impeccable commercial structures, their internationally acclaimed expertise made them the right team for the job to envision and build 565 Broome Street. The dual glass towers of the 30-story building will rise to 290 feet and will house living quarters ranging from studios costing $1 million to full-floor homes priced at around $20 million.

The double-tower, curved glass structure will be located in an area of the city that will bridge the gap between the traditional Soho neighborhood and its west section. Its strategic orientation will provide 360-degree views of the Hudson River, One World Trade Center, and much of Manhattan.

RPBW’s Project Architect Toby Stewart told us that the design process began in 2014 and took about two years to complete. With construction beginning last spring, it’s planned to be ready for residents to move in at the end of 2018.

When you first enter from Broome Street, you’ll be led through a gated motor court and circular driveway, where there will be an automated, private parking system.

When the design team began the project, they decided to focus on scale, tactility, materials, and dimensional design. Stewart explained, "It’s all about the details and how the materials come together." He continued, "All-glass buildings can sometimes appear corporate, which we wanted to avoid. We achieved this by reducing the size of the mullions and by making smaller apertures. We created a softer feel by breaking up the planes at the corners with large, curved glass."

The double-height lobby will sit off the gated motor court and will host a 24/7 concierge.

The interiors are being designed by the Parisian firm RDAI, who worked closely with the architectural team. Stewart pointed out, "It’s important for us to have a close collaboration and understanding of the materials between inside and out. The facade and the interiors should speak to each other." To keep the design simple and honest, they'll be utilizing straightforward details and real, neutral materials—including white oak, limestone, Calacatta marble, and light gray lava stone.

With interiors designed by RDAI, the 115 residences are being created to optimize function, views, and utilization of space. The floors will be made of six-inch white oak plank floors.

RPBW was inspired by the neighborhood of Soho and the sheer amount of detail and tactility that exists there, according to associate Toby Stewart.

Stewart explained that they're extremely proud of the open, curved glass corners, as they give the interiors a sense of being more open and light-filled. They went even further by installing low-iron glass in order to create the most crisp, clear views possible.

A 55-foot saltwater lap pool will be found inside the residences, along with 17,000 square feet of other amenities including a fitness center, yoga studio, media room, outdoor terrace, children’s playroom, and sauna and steam room facilities.

The master bathrooms will line the perimeter glass walls, which will ensure breathtaking skyline views. They’ll host Calacatta marble slabs, freestanding tubs, heated floors, and custom-designed white oak vanities.