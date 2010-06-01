Soft by Molo

The entrance to the show was constructed with Molo's Softwalls. The kraft paper creations (made of 50-percent recycled content; the white textile walls are made of 100-percent polyurethane and can weather the outdoors) are modular components that "snap" together with built-in magnets to make circular structions by attaching a module to itself or longer strings that can snake through a space when combined another piece. The Softwalls (and shorter Softblocks) can be stretched or contracted like accordians to fit the needs of the space and at the end of the day, pack up flat.



In addition to the Softwalls and Softblocks, the company also produces Softseating and Softlights. The Softseating takes advantage of the strength of a honeycomb stucture to easily support the weight of, in our case at the show, weary design show attendees--even with thin sheets of paper. The pendant lighting, which at the show hung over a low circular seat, floated above like soft clouds.



On Friday night, the SIDIM awards were announced and handed out by the show and a troupe of trumpeters. Molo was awarded the jury's choice for Product Innovation. For more about Molo, visit molodesign.com.

