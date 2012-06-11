Snøhetta Gets Small-Scale with Røros-Tweed

Note that the blanket's pattern is far from random: when folded correctly, it forms the shape of Snøhetta's logo, taken from the mountain you can see from the firm's windows in Norway. I talked to Warren about the nitty-gritty of collaborating with Røros-Tweed.



How many iterations of the design did it take to yield the final result? We were short on time and had to meet deadlines in order to ship blankets in time for the show. It was therefore crucial that we worked within what was realistic within the time frame. Two trips to Røros were made: one to learn about their techniques, the other to test-weave different color combinations. We tested three different combinations of each color for all blankets before settling for the final three variations: male, female, and neutral.

When folded a certain way, the blanket's pattern looks like the Snøhetta logo.