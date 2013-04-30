Sneak Peek: Jean Prouvé at Design Miami/Basel

Designed in 1956 by Jean Prouvé, the Maison des Jours Meilleurs (Better Days House) was a response to rising costs and a housing crisis: it was durable, light, and economical. The 615-square-foot home could be assembled in seven hours, and employed the latest materials. However, it never received official approval for mass-production and interest eventually dwindled. Now, the prototype will be open for people to tour Prouvé’s renowned design. The Maison des Jours Meilleurs will be on display at Galerie Patrick Seguin June 11-16.