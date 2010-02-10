Snaidero Universal Design Kitchens

The company first developed Skyline Lab, in which to test their ideas and develop prototypes. The found that pull-out shelves make it easier for people in wheelchairs to reach objects and shallow sinks offer higher clearance and let users navigate their wheelchairs under the sink without banging up their knees.



Snaidero worked with Lucci Orlandini Design to create the Skyline collection, which the company then tested by installing a kitchen in the spinal unit at the Gervasutta Institute of Rehabilitative Medicine in Udine, Italy, for patients in wheelchairs participating in rehabilitative physical therapy to test out and give feedback.



The Skyline kitchens feature rounded edges and contoured countertops so that individuals in wheelchairs can move around the entire space and reach all areas. The drawers and fridges feature pull-out draws, the sinks have shallow basins to allow the extra legroom below, and the countertop shelves are made of glass and include built-in retainers so that items can be seen from beneath but don't fall off the shelves.



