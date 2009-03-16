Sliding House
View Photos

Sliding House

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Rich
If ever there were evidence that architectural innovation knows no limits, the Sliding House by London-based de Rijke, Marsh and Morgan (dRMM) is it.

The house, built for a private client, is a 3-in-1 building that slides along railroad tracks recessed into the concrete foundation. A greenhouse-like glass interior structure is exposed through the sliding movement of the red rubber and larch sheaths that form the exterior walls. This creative intervention fulfills the clients' request for a home where they could grow food and enjoy the landscape.

The dramatic functionality of the house is further underscored by the simple farmhouse silhouette. Set in a rural location, it could be just like most other European countryside architecture, but when the concealed interior emerges, it's clear it's a feat of engineering and a shining example of modern architectural creativity.

Sliding House - Photo 1 of 1 -

The house, built by de Rijke, Marsh and Morgan (dRMM), is a 3-in-1 building that slides along railroad tracks recessed into the concrete foundation. A greenhouse-like glass interior structure is exposed through the sliding movement of the red rubber and larch sheaths that form the exterior walls.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample