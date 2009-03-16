Sliding House

The house, built for a private client, is a 3-in-1 building that slides along railroad tracks recessed into the concrete foundation. A greenhouse-like glass interior structure is exposed through the sliding movement of the red rubber and larch sheaths that form the exterior walls. This creative intervention fulfills the clients' request for a home where they could grow food and enjoy the landscape.



The dramatic functionality of the house is further underscored by the simple farmhouse silhouette. Set in a rural location, it could be just like most other European countryside architecture, but when the concealed interior emerges, it's clear it's a feat of engineering and a shining example of modern architectural creativity.