Slick Blankets From a Team of Icelandic Designers
By Patrick Sisson
Blankets from Børk Studio blend modern colors and materials with historical graphics.

Utilizing unique designs—from a play on an ancient idiom "go under the fur" ("to sleep on it") to an array of sigils and the Icelandic equivalent of tarot cards—Børk Creative Studio brings a sharp graphic sensibility to fabric design with a forthcoming line of blankets.

Blankets by Børk

The Reykjavik collective of graphic designers wanted to create objects, and bring something more physical and tangible into the world.

"We wanted to be able to print more detailed graphics, and there aren’t that many big useable things you can use to print sharp design," says Thorleifur Gunnar Gíslason, one of the founders of the Reykjavík collective. "We wanted to make an everyday object that you pick up and use."

Undir feld by Siggi Odds

The vaguely human shapes on this quilt refer to the Icelandic saying "under the fur," roughly equivalent to "sleep on it." The idiom originated with a story about an Icelandic leader who was considering whether or not to ban paganism.

Gíslason, as well as Geir Ólafsson, Hrefna Sigurðardóttir, Jón Helgi Hólmgeirsson and Siggi Odds, banded together to create the design collective, in part to bring something more physical and tangible into the world. Many work at Jonsson & Le’macks, an advertising firm, and have known each other for years. Their lightweight blankets, made with organic cotton, have a synthetic sheen that brings out the striking designs, and are set to be released via Icelandic outerwear company 66°North (they’re currently taking pre-orders).

Vamacara by Geir Ólafsson

These geometric designs reference Icelandic magical staves.

Eyvindur by Thorleifur Gunnar Gíslason

The name of this design references an 18th-century Icelandic outlaw famous for hiding in the mountains.

Fjaðrafellir by Hrefna Sigurðardóttir

The name is a reference to when bird's lose their feather. Hopefully this quilt provides more insulation.

