Slick Blankets From a Team of Icelandic Designers
Utilizing unique designs—from a play on an ancient idiom "go under the fur" ("to sleep on it") to an array of sigils and the Icelandic equivalent of tarot cards—Børk Creative Studio brings a sharp graphic sensibility to fabric design with a forthcoming line of blankets.
"We wanted to be able to print more detailed graphics, and there aren’t that many big useable things you can use to print sharp design," says Thorleifur Gunnar Gíslason, one of the founders of the Reykjavík collective. "We wanted to make an everyday object that you pick up and use."
Gíslason, as well as Geir Ólafsson, Hrefna Sigurðardóttir, Jón Helgi Hólmgeirsson and Siggi Odds, banded together to create the design collective, in part to bring something more physical and tangible into the world. Many work at Jonsson & Le’macks, an advertising firm, and have known each other for years. Their lightweight blankets, made with organic cotton, have a synthetic sheen that brings out the striking designs, and are set to be released via Icelandic outerwear company 66°North (they’re currently taking pre-orders).