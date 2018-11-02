Sleep in This Romantic Tree House Just Outside NYC

Those looking to reconnect with nature can find solace in Inhabit Treehouse, a secluded timber abode overlooking a natural swimming pond in Willow, a town less than a two-hour drive from NYC and a 15-minute journey from Woodstock. Designed by Antony Gibbon Designs, this cozy treehouse was built by William Johnson Construction as an Airbnb rental for the owner of a densely forested, 14-acre property.



Envisioned as an extension of the woods, the 743-square-foot tree house is clad in reclaimed FSC timber that was locally sourced from the Catskills, while reclaimed FSC pine lines the interior. Its geometric shape provides "contrast against the organic forms of the forest," says designer Antony Gibbon, and also creates "an interesting layout that pushed away from 90-degree corners as much as possible."





The cozy interior features a spacious loft bedroom above an open-plan lounge that opens out to two balconies on either side. A separate bathroom and second bedroom is tucked into the back of the building.

If the glowing Airbnb reviews are any indication, a stay in the Inhabit Treehouse lives up to its beautiful architecture and surroundings, but compulsive email checkers be aware—Internet access and wi-fi are not available at this secluded retreat.