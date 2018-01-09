4 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Smarter Today

Nowadays, the latest technology is incorporated in everything from work to home life, and for good reason. Simple home automation solutions can save you both time and money, and can even make daily life a lot easier. Below, we go through some of the pain-free ways to make this happen in your home.

1. Smart Light Switches Everyone's had that moment when you leave the house, only to remember that you left the light on. This is not only frustrating—it wastes resources and runs up your electricity bill. Take a look at some smart light switches that will automatically turn your lights off or on depending on the amount of daylight in the room; and the best part is, they won’t stand out like a sore thumb on your wall.



2. Automatic Blinds Another easy way to lower your electricity bill is to close your blinds while you’re at work all day, but what if you forget to lower them? That’s why automatic blinds were created—so that you can program them however you like for different times, whether it's to offset heating and cooling costs, or to ensure that your houseplants are well cared for. There are lots of ways you can use automatic blinds, so you can install these cute panels almost anywhere in your house.

3. A Smart Doorbell Whether you're expecting a package at the door or a friend from out-of-town, trying to coordinate with visitors when you're away from home is a hassle—and tucking your key under the doormat isn't the safest option. Thankfully, today's smart doorbells allow you to see, hear, and speak to whoever arrives at your front step, giving you full control of who gains access to your home.

4. A Smart TV Televisions are a fixture in almost every home, so it's a no-brainer to upgrade to a smart TV that's connected to the Internet, allowing apps to control everything from what channel you're watching, to what shows get recorded. When it's not in play, The Frame, designed by Yves Behar, doubles as a piece of art.

