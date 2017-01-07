SIG Apartment by Yael Perry
View Photos

By Leibal / Published by Leibal

SIG Apartment is a minimal space located in Tel Aviv, Israel, designed by Yael Perry, Dafna Gravinsky, and architect Amir Navon. The 80 square meter apartment renovation features a monochromatic aesthetic that focuses on a bright living space. The space was inspired by a grid setup, and can be seen throughout the space, including the shelving systems and lighting. The addition, the seating is completely modular, allowing the residents to rearrange the sofa when needed.


