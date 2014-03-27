Shops We Love: A&G Merch

A&G Merch

"We try to provide our customers with things that will cause you to look twice, that won’t feel like you’ve seen them a million times.” -- Store Manager Alba Ponce de Leon

Founder: Jill Goldhand

Bamboo Cheese Board



“We’re very big fans of animals in this shop,” says store manager Alba Ponce de Leon. “We recently came across this cheeseboard, and love it because it’s practical to use when people come over, and it’s something nobody else will have.” Probably safe to say you’re friends didn’t have zinc chicken feet at their last dinner party.

Opening Date: March 2006

Berry Street Side Table



This entire collection features rich wood tones (this piece is mahogany), and is both versatile and affordable. It’s “attainable but still has a lot of class,” says Ponce de Leon.

Address: 111 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, New York, right off the Bedford train stop in Williamsburg; A&G also opened a sister store in San Francisco at 2279 Market Street in 2011

Brass Dog MACK Lamp



Made by a friend of the store, these lamps are made from vintage figurines ( based on the Mack truck bulldog vintage hood ornament), which function as touch-sensitive switches. Unique and fun, it’s both classical and quirky.

Phone: (718) 388-1779

Bull Head in White Gold Leaf



A new piece that’s exclusive to A&G, these custom-made papier-mache heads provide a handmade touch and dramatic impact on a wall, and are light enough to hang with a single nail.

Canvas Banana Tree



A new summer addition (and perhaps another example of there always being money in the banana stand), these eccentric, three-foot-tall pieces are great accents, and as Ponce de Leon says, “you don’t have to kill anything.”

What’s It All About: Owner Jill Goldhand was leaving the music industry and wanted something new to put her heart into, and opened A&G to provide unique furniture and housewares to Williamsburg. The aesthetic is a "edgy and tongue-and-cheek," according to store manager Alba Ponce de Leon. Many of these pieces are unique or made by local artisans or craftspeople.

Copper Top Garden Table



Metal-lined and perfect for rooftop or porch gardens in cities, these stands can also be utilized to serve breakfast in bed (be sure you stick with one purpose or the other).

Philosophy: "We’re very much about having unique, interesting pieces, things that are well made or well crafted, that have lasting value. We try to provide our customers with things that will cause you to look twice, that won’t feel like you’ve seen them a million times." —Store Manager Alba Ponce de Leon

McCarren Park Sofa



Named after the Brooklyn park, this comfortable piece has classic Mid-Century touches with updated style, and comes in over 250 different types of fabric. A perfect place to crash after an afternoon party at the McCarren pool.

Weirdest Question From a Customer: "Lots of people ask us how many stores we have, and are often shocked when I say, 'Only two, here and SF.' People’s reactions can be funny. Sometimes they even try to offer to open stores for us. We take it all as a compliment, of course!" —Ponce de Leon

Moose Wall Plaque



A local artist makes a series of wooden animal plaques, including bears, which add a fun update to the trophy head trend.

