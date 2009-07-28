She’s No Dummy
As Volvo crash-test engineer Laura Thackray knows, dummies—even virtual ones—can teach us a thing or two about safety.
Text by
Illustrations by
This story originally appeared in Dwell’s March 2004 issue.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Virginia Gardiner
Our "Process" queen Virginia Gardiner currently lives in London, where she is finishing up a master's degree in industrial design engineering. "It has been fun but also tiring," she reports.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsDwell Magazine