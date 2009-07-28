She's No Dummy

If you asked us to describe an iconic image of Swedish design, you might not expect to hear about crash-test dummies. Those metal-and-rubber, sensor-wired fake people who are experimentally mangled in chassis were really in vogue in the 1980s, when images of their slow-motion swaying looked futuristic. Though still in use, today they seem alternately silly or sinister, low-tech drudges in the grim business of automotive safety. The avant-garde ones live in the world of bitstreams.

With the ability to represent every stage of pregnancy at the push of a button, Linda is helping to research and improve automotive safety standards for pregnant women.

But at Volvo Car Corporation, crash-test dummies are revered symbols of the company’s highest priority, preserving human life. And now, Volvo’s newest virtual ones are reproducing. Meet Linda: the world’s first-ever virtual pregnant crash-test dummy. With Linda’s advent, we see crash-test dummies getting not only better-looking but smarter. Linda is three-dimensional, with color-coded anatomy and a gracefully curved belly that has a definitively super-human capacity to change its phase of pregnancy in a flash, growing or shrinking to anywhere between zero and nine months.

Linda owes her existence to Laura Thackray, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer for Volvo who might be the existential opposite of Dr. Frankenstein (all they have in common is the smarts). Thackray's maternal, benevolent character helps research a pioneering topic: auto safety for pregnant women. Linda, who came to be in 2002, generates meticulous data about the effects of high-speed impact on the womb, the placenta, and the fetus.

Laura Thackray, a mechanical engineer for Volvo, with a traditional crash-test dummy. Thackray developed the world’s first virtual pregnant crash-test dummy, Linda (illustration below).