Sheila Hicks's Sunbrella Color Riot in Paris
By Kelsey Keith
Sheila Hicks creates textile art ranging from minuscule to monumental, and has made her name subverting craft techniques into a unique modern vision.

The American fiber artist Sheila Hicks began her career over 50 years ago under the tutelage of Josef and Anni Albers at Yale. She then gathered material influences in South America before refining her exuberant, tactile approach to color in Paris, where she’s lived and worked since 1964.

