Share your Small Space!

From now through the end of June, we invite you to send in stories and photos of your tiny homes and apartments and tell us how you designed them to accommodate your families and lifestyles. We'll be sharing them with the Dwell community as they come in, allowing you to see how other design enthusiasts deal with constrained quarters.

With environmental and economic concerns on the rise, knowing how to do more with less is critical. If you've rigged a brilliant storage system, found a fabulous source for space-saving furniture, or you simply have a gift for maximizing space and minimizing clutter, show us how it's done!

To send in a submission, go to dwell.com/submissions/smallshare. Enter a short description of how you've made your small space more livable, and be sure to upload a few photos so we can see the results. We'll begin featuring them on our Ideas page shortly—keep an eye out for another post when they go up.

We're looking forward to seeing what you're doing in your own homes, and hope you find inspiration from the homes in the new June 2009 issue.