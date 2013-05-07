SFMade Week 2013

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

May 6, 6:00–8:00 p.m.; Cost: $30

SFMade’s Executive Director, Kate Sofis; Allison Arieff, New York Times columnist and SPUR content strategist; Jane Metcalf, president of Tcho Chocolate; Zachary Rosen, co-founder of Mission Bicyle; Juliana Choy Sommer, president of Priority Architectural Graphics; and Andrew Taylor, community manger for Autodesk will tackle how the intersection of design, craft and technology feature in the creation of physical products.

Pier 70 Manufacturing

May 7, 1:00–3:00 p.m.; Cost: $25

Located in the Dogpath, Pier 70 is one of the largest ship repair yards on the west coast. A development project is currently underway top transform it into a thriving mixed-use zone. The tour will be lead by Lead by Kate Sofis, Executive Director of SFMade, and Jack Sylvan of developer Forest City.

Timbuk2 Tour

May 8, 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.; Cost: $10

Ever wonder how Timbuk2 makes its messenger bags? Now's your chance to go behind the scenes at its Mission District factory.

McRoskey Mattress Factory Tour

May 9, 10:00–11:00 a.m.; Cost: $10

Since 1899, McRoskey has been hand making mattresses in San Francisco. See how it's done.

Cellars 33

May 11, 1:00–2:00 p.m.; Cost: $10

Tastings and a tour of Dogpatch winery Cellars 33 are not to be missed.

Heath Showroom and Factory Tour

May 11 and May 12

Heath's opening its Sausalito and new San Francisco factories and showrooms for tours the weekend of May 11 and 12 and will offer 15 percent off of all purchases, too.