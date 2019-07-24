Set on Stone

The challenge that Lisa Gray and Alan Organschi set for themselves was to build something that is at once of its time and steeped in the history of its surroundings. The pair took a design cue from the dairy barns that have disappeared from the rural Connecticut landscape, victims of decay and development. The house abuts the road, a nod to a barn’s traditional location and one that forced them to apply for a special exception to the zoning regulations of the town of Washington.