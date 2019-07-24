Subscribe
m
Mark Lamster
Follow
Latest
4
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Space-Saving Wood-Paneled Apartment in Manhattan
Faced with the challenge of a diminutive New York apartment in desperate need of a refresh, architect Tim Seggerman went straight...
m
Mark Lamster
Set on Stone
How a firm foundation—in history, place, and atop an old rock wall—sets the tone for the Depot House’s next...
m
Mark Lamster
Bigger is Better
Welcome to the era of the megacity.
m
Mark Lamster
A Clean Slate
A few big ideas—and some careful workmanship—transform the very small kitchen of a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment into an...
m
Mark Lamster