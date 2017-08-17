Set on 40 Enchanting Acres in Ojai, This Award-Winning Green Residence Is on the Market For $2.2M

The stunning contemporary property was the recipient of the 2010 Ojai Green Coalition Award for environmentally conscious construction and is set on 40 acres of both rolling hills and flat land with the potential for other uses. A paved driveway lined with olive trees marks the approach to the property—and serves as a reference to Ojai’s Mediterranean climate. The surrounding landscape is dotted with oak trees and sandstone boulders, creating an almost otherworldly feeling of privacy and seclusion.



The modern residence is designed with two wings—one for living and one for sleeping—connected at the apex by a glass-enclosed entry that joins the two wings with an expressive roof. This entry opens to a garden with California native plants, overlooking both the pool and the Topatopa mountain range, framing the property in a tapestry of rolling hills.

Efficiently designed, the home is laid out entirely on a single level and offers: a glass foyer, a great room that opens to the gardens, a European kitchen complete with pantry, a gallery hallway, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a darkroom, and a laundry/utility room. Green features include a photovoltaic system integrated into the metal roof, which supplies all of the electricity for the property, and a hydronic radiant floor heating system that warms the stone floors.

The home integrates nature into the interiors in multiple ways: with its many vistas and direct access to the land, as well as in the choice of building materials; 400 million-year-old fossilized stone flooring from Germany; and organic materials such as recycled wood-fiber insulated concrete (ICF) blocks, steel, and glass. Natural limestone plaster finishes have also been blended with vibrantly-colored mineral pigments to complement the spectacular hues of the Southern California sky and surrounding terrain—while also providing the home with mold-free interiors.

Nestled in the shade of the surrounding oak forest is a detached Corten-clad 630-square-foot garage and art studio. The forest provides the property with ample shaded areas and together with the gardens of California native drought-resistant plants, make for a stunning and sustainable landscape.

Combining award-winning design and green construction, together with low-maintenance gardens, efficient utility usage, private and useable land, easy access to Ojai—plus the unrivaled Topatopa "Pink Moment" sunset views— this property offers prospective buyers an elegant and simple lifestyle, close to nature and the land. This is an exceptional property and a perfect Ojai retreat.