Sert du Soleil

Clover Food Lab, a vegetarian restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts, began as a group of food carts. Recently, however, it opened stationary digs in the Holyoke Center, designed by Josep Lluís Sert, former dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Clover’s founder, Ayr Muir, hoped to affect a dash of social change through the marriage of high design and healthy grub, so he turned to John Hong and Jinhee Park, principals of SsD Architecture. The low-budget build-out revealed a smorgasbord of Sert’s stunning original details. cloverfoodlab.com A. Brick of the Trade

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

In tearing out the office that previously occupied the space, the architects discovered the original brick floor, which extends to the sidewalk in fine modernist–cum–Harvard Yard fashion.



B. The Sandwich Network

Electronic sandwich boards display the menu and aver­age prep times. Orders are placed with iPod touch–wielding waiters on a network designed by Muir and coded by MIT students.



C. Growing Up

Beneath the skylight, a mounting patch of ivy creeps upward along the brick back wall, trained along a matrix of steel cable and aluminum rods from Home Depot.



D. Table Manners

The massive log that comprises the central communal table was milled in west- ern Massachusetts. Rows of herbs offer privacy and delineate the eating space.



E. D-I-Ply

Hong and Park searched for seats under $60 but in the end decided to make some themselves. The benches and chairs are simple, geometric plywood.

Dwell Kitchen: Pear-Parsnip Soup