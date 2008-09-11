September 11th Memorial & Museum

The project, called Reflecting Absence, was created by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker. It's a sobering reflection for sure: Two massive square-shaped pools are set within the footprints of the Twin Towers, into which the largest man-made waterfalls in the country will cascade with meditation-inducing power. (See a video on the website of the memorial.) The names of the 2,980 casualties of the attacks in New York City, Washington, DC, Pennsylvania, and the February 1993 World Trade Center bombing will be inscribed around the pools' edge.