View Photos
September 11th Memorial & Museum
Add to
Like
Share
By Jamie Waugh –
On the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we turn our attention toward building plans for ground zero, where a 24-foot-by-9-foot, 7,770-pound beam National September 11 Memorial & Museum project is in the works, and is slated for completion by the 10th anniversary of the attacks.
The project, called Reflecting Absence, was created by architect Michael Arad and landscape architect Peter Walker. It's a sobering reflection for sure: Two massive square-shaped pools are set within the footprints of the Twin Towers, into which the largest man-made waterfalls in the country will cascade with meditation-inducing power. (See a video on the website of the memorial.) The names of the 2,980 casualties of the attacks in New York City, Washington, DC, Pennsylvania, and the February 1993 World Trade Center bombing will be inscribed around the pools' edge.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.