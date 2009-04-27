Seoul Living Design
View Photos

Seoul Living Design

Add to
Like
Share
By Miyoko Ohtake
South Korea recently hosted the 15th Annual Seoul Living Design Fair as part of their lead-up to their one-year term as the World Design Capital in 2010. Sergio Pirrone, a Tokyo-based architect, photographer, and writer, attended the show and captured the works of leading Korean designers such as Bae Dae Yong, Choi Si Yuong, Jeon Shi Hyoung. Click the “View Slideshow” link about to see some of the designs that were on display.


Codisen by Youngse Kim, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Codisen by Youngse Kim, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

3S by Ahn Min Young, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

3S by Ahn Min Young, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

3S by Ahn Min Young, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

3S by Ahn Min Young, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

12 Craft by Tongyeong City, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

12 Craft by Tongyeong City, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

12 Craft by Tongyeong City, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

12 Craft by Tongyeong City, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

A Tree Becomes A Tree Becomes A Tree by Shwan Soh, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

A Tree Becomes A Tree Becomes A Tree by Shwan Soh, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cardinal Garden by Ahn Sang Soo, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cardinal Garden by Ahn Sang Soo, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cell International Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cell International Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cell International Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cell International Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cloud by Bae Dae Yong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cloud by Bae Dae Yong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cloud by Bae Dae Yong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Cloud by Bae Dae Yong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Convivia Showroom, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Convivia Showroom, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Convivia Showroom, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Convivia Showroom, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Craft onn by Jeonju Clty, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Craft onn by Jeonju Clty, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Eco-friendly by Choi Si Yuong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Eco-friendly by Choi Si Yuong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Hyundai Department Store Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Hyundai Department Store Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Living Zoo by Ha Nam Kyung, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Living Zoo by Ha Nam Kyung, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Narcissus Cube by Ligyung, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Narcissus Cube by Ligyung, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Shine A Light by Deshgin Studio Lavoratorio, Photo by Sergio Pirrone

Shine A Light by Deshgin Studio Lavoratorio, Photo by Sergio Pirrone