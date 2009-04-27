South Korea recently hosted the 15th Annual Seoul Living Design Fair as part of their lead-up to their one-year term as the World Design Capital in 2010. Sergio Pirrone, a Tokyo-based architect, photographer, and writer, attended the show and captured the works of leading Korean designers such as Bae Dae Yong, Choi Si Yuong, Jeon Shi Hyoung. Click the “View Slideshow” link about to see some of the designs that were on display.



Codisen by Youngse Kim, Photo by Sergio Pirrone 3S by Ahn Min Young, Photo by Sergio Pirrone 3S by Ahn Min Young, Photo by Sergio Pirrone 12 Craft by Tongyeong City, Photo by Sergio Pirrone 12 Craft by Tongyeong City, Photo by Sergio Pirrone A Tree Becomes A Tree Becomes A Tree by Shwan Soh, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Cardinal Garden by Ahn Sang Soo, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Cell International Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Cell International Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Cloud by Bae Dae Yong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Cloud by Bae Dae Yong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Convivia Showroom, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Convivia Showroom, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Craft onn by Jeonju Clty, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Eco-friendly by Choi Si Yuong, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Hyundai Department Store Co. Ltd, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Living Zoo by Ha Nam Kyung, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Narcissus Cube by Ligyung, Photo by Sergio Pirrone Shine A Light by Deshgin Studio Lavoratorio, Photo by Sergio Pirrone