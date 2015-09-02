See Writer Paul Goldberger and Architect Eric Owen Moss in Conversation at Dwell on Design New York

Dwell on Design New York is pleased to announce its keynote conversation between Paul Goldberger and Eric Owen Moss.

Paul Goldberger has written more than a dozen books and countless articles for mainstream publications such as The New York Times, New Yorker, and Vanity Fair over the course of his career in architectural criticism. His latest title, Building Art (Knopf, 2015), an exploration of the life and work of Frank Gehry, will arrive September 15 and serve as the basis for his conversation with Eric Owen Moss at Dwell on Design New York.

Moss began teaching at the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) in 1974, a year after establishing his own practice in Los Angeles. In 2002, he returned to the non-profit school as its director. Earlier this year, for SCI-Arc's annual Raimund Abraham Lecture, Moss engaged Frank Gehry in a discussion about spontaneity and improvisation in architecture.

On stage at Dwell on Design, Goldberger and Moss will touch upon the architectural experimentation that defined 1970s and 1980s Los Angeles. Pioneered and influenced by Frank Gehry, the movement signaled the ascension of the West Coast architecture school of thought, which many viewed as defiantly oppositional to the East Coast academic establishment.

See Paul Goldberger and Owen Moss in conversation at 6pm on Friday, October 2 at Dwell on Design New York.