Sebastian Mariscal's Wood Architecture
Architect Sebastian Mariscal believes that when it comes to wood, everyone's a fan. Mariscal's sensitive, atmospheric homes broadcast a deep understanding of the organic material. Each of the four Mariscal-designed residences Dwell has featured in its pages express a mastery of timber, from the warm, ipe-clad interior of 2inns (2006) to the charred-wood exterior of the Wabi House (2008). He manages to make the most of everyday materials, both distinct and clever, and we wanted to find out how.
Check out the issue, hitting newsstands on March 25, 2014, for more on how Mariscal works with wood, and click through our slideshow for a selection of his projects that have been featured in Dwell.