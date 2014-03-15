Sebastian Mariscal's Wood Architecture

A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel, and Mariscal was fully onboard with a program that respected the site's natural vegetation. "Sebastian had an immediate reaction to the trees on the site," says the homeowner. "There were several mature trees: a 40-foot-high pine tree, a California live oak, and a magnolia. So Sebastian immediately said—actually announced—that he was going to keep all the trees on the site." Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.