The Green Roof ‘Planter’ Softens This Cor-Ten Steel Backyard House in Seattle

Project Details:

Location: Seattle, Washington

Architect: E. Cobb Architects / @ecobbarch

General Contractor: Dolan Construction

Photographer: Jamie Leasure

From the Architect: "A growing Seattle family needed guest space for visiting grandparents along with an office space to work from home. Initial options were considered to remodel and expand the existing home but a detached building felt more private for guests and removed to focus on work. The main floor of the detached building is a studio dwelling open to the surrounding yard space. It is tucked into the slope of the lot and provides a quiet office space away from the distractions of home. No one was excited about looking at a new building/roof where they were used to seeing a green yard. The idea evolved to create a weathering steel ‘planter’ with a green roof as the building. When looking down from above you see a planted roof over a very simple weather steel form that feels like more of the landscape than a second building on site trying to match the existing home. The studio becomes a hidden gem in the backyard for guests or entertaining, or can be used as a quiet place to work out. Large sliding doors pocket away on two sides of the studio to allow for an open connection to the yard."