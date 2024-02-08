SubscribeSign In
The Green Roof 'Planter' Softens This Cor-Ten Steel Backyard House in Seattle

A bed of shrubs and ruddy cladding blend the multipurpose ADU with the Pacific Northwest landscaping.
Project Details:

Location: Seattle, Washington

Architect: E. Cobb Architects / @ecobbarch

General Contractor: Dolan Construction

Photographer: Jamie Leasure

From the Architect: "A growing Seattle family needed guest space for visiting grandparents along with an office space to work from home. Initial options were considered to remodel and expand the existing home but a detached building felt more private for guests and removed to focus on work. The main floor of the detached building is a studio dwelling open to the surrounding yard space. It is tucked into the slope of the lot and provides a quiet office space away from the distractions of home. No one was excited about looking at a new building/roof where they were used to seeing a green yard. The idea evolved to create a weathering steel ‘planter’ with a green roof as the building. When looking down from above you see a planted roof over a very simple weather steel form that feels like more of the landscape than a second building on site trying to match the existing home. The studio becomes a hidden gem in the backyard for guests or entertaining, or can be used as a quiet place to work out. Large sliding doors pocket away on two sides of the studio to allow for an open connection to the yard."

The south elevation of this DADU in Seattle opens to the yard while maintaining privacy from the primary residence.

Pocket doors slide away to open the unit to the deck.

The Cor-Ten panels covering the facade blend with the landscape.

Ceiling lights are recessed for a seamless look.

The kitchen as a stainless steel plate counter, stained casework, concrete floors, and a wood ceiling.

The gray casework conceals a murphy bed and provides storage for guests.

Grace Bernard
