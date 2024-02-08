The Green Roof ‘Planter’ Softens This Cor-Ten Steel Backyard House in Seattle
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Seattle, Washington
Architect: E. Cobb Architects / @ecobbarch
General Contractor: Dolan Construction
Photographer: Jamie Leasure
From the Architect: "A growing Seattle family needed guest space for visiting grandparents along with an office space to work from home. Initial options were considered to remodel and expand the existing home but a detached building felt more private for guests and removed to focus on work. The main floor of the detached building is a studio dwelling open to the surrounding yard space. It is tucked into the slope of the lot and provides a quiet office space away from the distractions of home. No one was excited about looking at a new building/roof where they were used to seeing a green yard. The idea evolved to create a weathering steel ‘planter’ with a green roof as the building. When looking down from above you see a planted roof over a very simple weather steel form that feels like more of the landscape than a second building on site trying to match the existing home. The studio becomes a hidden gem in the backyard for guests or entertaining, or can be used as a quiet place to work out. Large sliding doors pocket away on two sides of the studio to allow for an open connection to the yard."
Published
TopicsADUsHome Tours
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.