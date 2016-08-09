The App That Puts You in Charge When Searching for a Home

Their Search with Style app refines the process that can sometimes feel overwhelming and cluttered. Not only does it pull together all the information you need when searching for a home, but it also gives you results based on what style of architecture you prefer. This way, it reveals findings that are actually tailored to what you’re looking for, rather than giving you a jumbled selection of unsuitable results.

When you open Nook’s new Search with Style app, you're given the option to look for properties in your area with a radius search, or fill out a classic search form. Both directions lead to a list of thousands of MLS results—standing for Multiple Listing Service (example shown here). The page scrolls continuously with properties until you decide to filter your search to match the architectural style of your choice.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

The team behind Nook has spent years searching for solutions on how to make the home buying process more design-centered. As a tech company, they've developed proprietary algorithms that make the search-by-style application possible. They’ve also recruited a group of curators made up of architects, interior designers, and other tastemakers who comb through the platform on a regular basis to keep it accurate and focused.

Today, the Nook search covers 20 design styles including midcentury modern, lofts, cabins, bungalows, and Cape Cods—just to name a few. Though the current service works particularly in California, they’re growing quickly and have their eye on the whole West Coast. For now, you can use the search tool to find homes for sale and for rent throughout Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Long Beach, Palm Springs, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and the rest of the Bay area.