View Photos
Scott Hudson on Kitchens of the Future
Add to
Like
Share
By Deborah Bishop –
About eight years ago, Scott Hudson founded his Seattle-based company Henrybuilt (named for his grandfather) to try to fill the void between sophisticated high-end European kitchen systems and what he calls the “hodgepodge” approach:
"American kitchens tend to be a collage of unrelated bits—counter, lighting, cabinets, backsplash tiles—that only occasionally work together. I think that kitchens designed as systems—more unified wholes—are absolutely the future. The way it’s done now is a waste of economic resources, not very functional, and much more likely to be replaced a few years later. If you think about the prefab movement, the same impulses make a systems approach appealing: the desire to control costs, keep things simple, predict how it will turn out, and still make a personal statement."
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.