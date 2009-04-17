Scott Hudson on Kitchens of the Future
View Photos

Scott Hudson on Kitchens of the Future

Add to
Like
Share
By Deborah Bishop
About eight years ago, Scott Hudson founded his Seattle-based company Henrybuilt (named for his grandfather) to try to fill the void between sophisticated high-end European kitchen systems and what he calls the “hodgepodge” approach:

"American kitchens tend to be a collage of unrelated bits—counter, lighting, cabinets, backsplash tiles—that only occasionally work together. I think that kitchens designed as systems—more unified wholes—are absolutely the future. The way it’s done now is a waste of economic resources, not very functional, and much more likely to be replaced a few years later. If you think about the prefab movement, the same impulses make a systems approach appealing: the desire to control costs, keep things simple, predict how it will turn out, and still make a personal statement."

Scott Hudson on Kitchens of the Future - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample