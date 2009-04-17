Scott Hudson on Kitchens of the Future

"American kitchens tend to be a collage of unrelated bits—counter, lighting, cabinets, backsplash tiles—that only occasionally work together. I think that kitchens designed as systems—more unified wholes—are absolutely the future. The way it’s done now is a waste of economic resources, not very functional, and much more likely to be replaced a few years later. If you think about the prefab movement, the same impulses make a systems approach appealing: the desire to control costs, keep things simple, predict how it will turn out, and still make a personal statement."