A Dilapidated Home in New Delhi Is Transformed Into a School That Fosters Creativity
With a little imagination, attending Maple Bear Canadian Pre-school in New Delhi can seem like being in a giant game of Tetris. Inspiring that kind of creative thinking is exactly what Renesa Studio set out to do when it transformed a dilapidated home into the school. Intent on avoiding a traditional white-walled classroom, the team created a colorful environment, full of reading nooks, social areas, and outdoor spaces. Lead architect Sanchit Arora notes, "A child needs a space that breathes, feeds, and creates a learning pattern to facilitate his or her holistic growth in life."
