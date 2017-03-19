Ethan Schussler built his first tree house at 12 years old. His tree house in Sandpoint, Idaho, sits 30 feet above the ground and can be accessed by an "elevator" consisting of a bicycle that, when pedaled, ascends a pulley system to the top.
Adding a partial second floor accommodated bedrooms for Lena; her son, Wylie; and her daughter, Teddy. The master bedroom features a Chesterfield bed from Restoration Hardware and a pendant by Seppo Koho. “I saw tons of houses that were done and a few that needed redoing,” says Lena. “This one was small, but it made sense.”
Dandelion cement tiles from Marrakech Design adorn the master bathroom. The chair is from Lawson Fenning.
Photo by Beppe Brancato
The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
De Poorter lowered the living room floor by about three feet to allow for larger windows. Vintage Sade sofas, purchased in Berlin, join an Arco lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos, a Noguchi coffee table, and a painting by family friend Hugo de Clercq.
The dining room leads onto a terrace with a built-in concrete table and barbecue that are original to Raman and Schaffrath’s design. A pair of Hardoy butterfly chairs from Knoll are positioned by the pond.
Chunky steel bed frames in the bedrooms were Siegal’s first attempt at furnishings.
Aurora Ray, a color-gradient wallpaper inspired by the sunset as seen from Red Hook, accents the master bedroom, furnished with a custom bed frame by VIDIVIXI. The couple also designed a collection named after their daughter, Willow, exploring the movement of water and trees.
The bed and bench are from Desiron; the wall sconces are by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen. The operable windows and doors throughout are by Bayerwald.
Many of Vandemoortele’s objects were collected on her travels around the world, including an antique Japanese screen, a vintage lamp purchased in Arizona, an antique Mongolian side table bought in Ulan Bator, and a rich textile mix. Two brass shades from a local thrift shop are arranged as a floor sculpture, and the cane daybed in her suite is by prolific Belgian designer Maarten van Severen.
Located in the bungalow, the master bedroom was updated. On the CB2 Alpine bed are Anichini linens and a Pia Wallén Crux Blanket; Suttles and her mother made the throw pillows. The headboard was crafted from the house’s original wood. The couple repurposed old fruit crates as bedside tables and hung the Hugo Guinness prints.
The custom leather platform bed was designed by Shikany’s firm, PS Studios.
In the tiny sleeping loft is a platform bed with two drawers beneath it. In place of wallpaper, Schönning enlarged a photograph he snapped in Rio de Janeiro. The inset spotlights and a small shelf at the end of the bed offer light and additional storage. Photo by Per Magnus Persson.
When the bed reaches the threshold, it slides out from the frame like a drawer so it's completely outside. "Because there are few chances to sleep outside, due to temperature or insects or humidity, the opportunities are really special," Senhauser says. "You can't do it every couple of days—it becomes a treat."
Light floods the second floor master bedroom, and floor-to-ceiling windows are buffered by adjacent steel mesh wall. A Modloft Ludlow platform bed anchors the room, and Pablo Designs bedside table lamps delicately punctuate the minimal space.
The snug attic in this former fisherman’s cottage in Copenhagen contains the homeowner’s platform bed, custom-designed by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen to maximize storage and fit the unusual space.
A river breeze flows up and down Fung and Blatt’s canyon street predictably at 4 p.m., cooling the house. In the master bedroom, Blatt and Téa take advantage of the cross-ventilation.
Photo by Monika Nguyen
The oak counters and bars evoke images of wooden beams, which were inspired by the building’s original structure. Photo by Monika Nguyen.
Photo by Monika Nguyen
Lingenhel’s minimal diamond logo was physicalized as a shelving unit to display products and wine. Photo by Monika Nguyen.
The dining area features hanging lights by Buster and Punch and the wall-mounted Forty-5 model by Delta Light. Photo by Monika Nguyen.
Photo by Monika Nguyen
Photo by Monika Nguyen
Photo by Monika Nguyen
Photo by Monika Nguyen
The custom table by Destilat is paired with Hippo Chairs by Mia Lagerman for Bla Station and sits beneath two chandeliers from the Meshmatics collection by Atelier Rick Tegelaar in the cheese tasting room. Photo by Monika Nguyen.
The tasting room and the cheese dairy are separated by a glass wall. The cheese dairy requires a hygienic work area, but diners can still get a behind-the-scenes look at the process. The cooling showcase is by Rostfrei Großküchen. Photo by Monika Nguyen.
Photo by Monika Nguyen
The house that Fleetwood Fernandez Architects designed for contractor Mehran Taslimi and his wife, Laila, embraces its surroundings. “They wanted doors that they could just throw open,” designer Hunter Fleetwood says of the retractable wall system from Vitrocsa.
Ultramar is the largest apartment in the building with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The original wooden beams were left exposed and painted white, and the skylights were restored to allow for natural light.
Luminous oak oiled furniture from SPACE Copenhagen’s Fly Collection in collaboration with &amp;tradition can be found in each room.
