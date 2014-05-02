Schindler Architecture Tour with Los Angeles's MAK Center

To kick off its 20th anniversary year, the MAK Center for Art and Architecture in West Hollywood will open to the public six houses by Rudolph M. Schindler. These private homes, designed between 1925 and 1940 in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, reveal Schindler's penchant for communal living and graceful integration of natural surroundings: generous terraces, large open windows, and staircases built into hillsides. Along with its compelling exhibitions, publications, and public programming that explores the intersection of art and architecture, the MAK Center is housed in the landmark Schindler house. A kickoff reception and talk with Schindler scholar Judith Sheine will be held at How House on Saturday, May 17. The tour takes place on Sunday, May 18. Dwell is the exclusive national media sponsor for the MAK Architecture Tour weekend.



