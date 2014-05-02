Schindler Architecture Tour with Los Angeles's MAK Center
View Photos

Schindler Architecture Tour with Los Angeles's MAK Center

By Sarah Amandolare
The MAK Center for Art and Architecture in Los Angeles celebrates 20 years with a reception, discussion, and R. M. Schindler architecture tour on May 17–18, 2014.

To kick off its 20th anniversary year, the MAK Center for Art and Architecture in West Hollywood will open to the public six houses by Rudolph M. Schindler. These private homes, designed between 1925 and 1940 in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, reveal Schindler's penchant for communal living and graceful integration of natural surroundings: generous terraces, large open windows, and staircases built into hillsides. Along with its compelling exhibitions, publications, and public programming that explores the intersection of art and architecture, the MAK Center is housed in the landmark Schindler house. A kickoff reception and talk with Schindler scholar Judith Sheine will be held at How House on Saturday, May 17. The tour takes place on Sunday, May 18. Dwell is the exclusive national media sponsor for the MAK Architecture Tour weekend.

 

Bubeshko Apartments. Photo by Jessica Haye and Clark Hsiao. Read Dwell's story on the Bubeshko Apartments.

Droste House. "The houses on this tour were designed during a 15-year span of Schindler’s career, and as he was an architect who was not afraid to try new things, this group represents different kinds of experimentation," says Kimberli Meyer, MAK Center director. © J. Paul Getty Trust. Used with permission. Julius Shulman. Photography Archive, Research Library at the Getty Research Institute (2004.R.10)

Elliot House. "Each house on the tour is either in nearly original state, or has been carefully restored and/or renovated, so the architecture reads loud and clear," says Meyer. Photo by Tim Street-Porter

Falk Apartments. "Unlike some other Modernist architects, Schindler did not believe in a formulaic approach to design, and so each of these buildings reflects the particularities of its site and clients," says Meyer. © J. Paul Getty Trust. Used with permission. Julius Shulman Photography Archive, Research Library at the Getty Research Institute (2004.R.10)

How House, the site of the May 17, 2014 reception and talk, and included on the May 18 tour. Photo by Tim Street-Porter.

Wilson House. "Each house reflects Schindler’s concern with the relationship between interior and exterior, with interlocking spaces and cones of vision, with the dynamics of natural light, and with pleasure as it relates to the body and home," notes Meyer. Courtesy Michael Locke, Photographer