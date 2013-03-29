View Photos
Scandinavian Rag Rugs Made from Recycled Denim
By Johanna Björk –
Nudie Jeans Co, a Swedish denim label known for producing 100% organic jeans that command a cult following, is branching into the interior design market with a line of limited edition rugs made from post-consumer recycled denim.
These rustic Scandinavian-style rag rugs—made from recycled pre-worn Nudie denim—are the latest extension of the brand’s progressive stance on sustainability.
Each jean is cut into serrated strips, sewn together, rolled on spools and skillfully hand woven together on a traditional manual shuttle loom.
The rugs retail for $599 and are available at Nudie Jeans House in Los Angeles and Nudie Jeans Concept Stores globally.