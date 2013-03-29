Scandinavian Rag Rugs Made from Recycled Denim

These rustic Scandinavian-style rag rugs—made from recycled pre-worn Nudie denim—are the latest extension of the brand’s progressive stance on sustainability .

Each jean is cut into serrated strips, sewn together, rolled on spools and skillfully hand woven together on a traditional manual shuttle loom.

The rugs retail for $599 and are available at Nudie Jeans House in Los Angeles and Nudie Jeans Concept Stores globally.