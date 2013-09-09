Stories

Imaginative Playgrounds by Monstrum
Designers often talk about the importance of play, emphasizing its power to create creative breakthroughs.
Johanna Björk
Number Five: A Co-Working Space in Venice Beach
In an industrial loft just off Rose Avenue in Venice Beach—where creative shops, innovative restaurants, juice bars and trendy...
Johanna Björk
Casa Palacio: A New Retail Concept Store in Mexico City
In mid-April, home emporium Casa Palacio opened its doors in Mexico City.
Johanna Björk
Recycled Tube Light by Castor
The Recycled Tube Light by Canadian design studio Castor is a great example of upcycling done right.
Johanna Björk
Ocean-Inspired Porcelain Designs by Maria Moyer
In essence, wabi-sabi is the Japanese art of finding beauty in imperfection, profoundness in nature and valuing authenticity...
Johanna Björk
The Art of Brook&Lyn
In her mid-twenties, Mimi Jung quit her job as a graphic designer to start her own creative studio under the name Brook&Lyn.
Johanna Björk