San Francisco Design Week

Declared by Mayor Gavin Newsom as "Design Makes a Difference Week," the week begins tonight with the opening of the "50th Anniversary of Communication Arts" exhibit at the AIGA SF office. Highlights for the rest of the week include lectures that range from one asking "What Can Design Do for You?" to another focused on "Bridging the Architect and Landscape Architect Divide"; a screening of Handmade Nation (the film’s director, Faythe Levine, will be speaking about DIY crafting culture at Dwell on Design later this month); a Pecha Kucha night where designers will present their big ideas via 20 slides with 20 sections to talk about each; a visit to the studio of designers Mike and Maaike (who will also be at Dwell on Design, presenting their forward-thinking vision of the car of the future); and Autograph’s first anniversary party.