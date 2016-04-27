San Diego LOCAL Pop Up
The next LOCAL makers Pop-Up Shop is coming to town with a mix of local artists, curated by Julia Wheeler, on Saturday, May 7th at west elm San Diego.Please join us on Saturday, May 7th from 1pm – 6pm, when each of the featured local sellers will set-up shop with their jewelry, home products, leather goods and more!RSVP here + share with your friends!Here are the makers getting involved:
Please join us at west elm San Diego, May 7th from 1pm – 6pm, when each of the featured LOCAL sellers will set-up shop with their jewelry, home products, leather goods and more!Click here to RSVP.
LOCAL pop up curator Julia Wheeler is a San Diego-based lifestyle blogger, mama, stylist and shop owner. She works as a wardrobe stylist for fashion brands and travels frequently to find new goods for her online store, Gunn & Swain. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and Facebook.