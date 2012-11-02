San Diego Home Tours Radio Preview

Britt will be on-air live on San Diego's KOGO 95.7 on the show My Home Improvement, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.. He'll be on in the second half of the program, around 9:40. For those outside the San Diego area, you can hear the interview online by visiting myhomeimprovement.com and submit questions via the show's Twitter page, @myhome_sandiego.Though you can always tune into the show's archives after the fact if you need that San Diego Home Tours information one more time.