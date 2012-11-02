San Diego Home Tours Radio Preview
View Photos

San Diego Home Tours Radio Preview

By Dwell
We're quite excited for our first-ever San Diego Home Tours, which takes place next weekend, November 10–11. We've got a slew of great modern homes all over San Diego and its environs for you to explore, as well as a Meet the Architects party to kick things off the evening of November 9. And in anticipation, Dwell deputy editor Aaron Britt will give a preview of the event, his take on West Coast design, and a few architectural highlights of the SoCal metropolis live Saturday morning, November 3, on the radio show My Home Improvement.

Britt will be on-air live on San Diego's KOGO 95.7 on the show My Home Improvement, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.. He'll be on in the second half of the program, around 9:40. For those outside the San Diego area, you can hear the interview online by visiting myhomeimprovement.com and submit questions via the show's Twitter page, @myhome_sandiego.Though you can always tune into the show's archives after the fact if you need that San Diego Home Tours information one more time.

The Munson Residence in Del Mar by Public Architecture and Planning is just one of the houses that opens its doors November 10–11 for the San Diego Home Tours.

